Clippers vs. Lakers: Score and Twitter Reaction from Christmas Day 2016

The standings tell a different story, but the Los Angeles Lakers were kings of the city again on Sunday with a 111-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers used a dominant 34-16 advantage in the third quarter to spearhead the effort and then staved off a charge from the Clippers in the fourth. The Lakers moved to 12-22 and snapped a four-game losing streak and stretch of 12 losses in 13 tries, while the Clippers dropped to 22-10.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com noted the win also ended an 11-game losing streak for the Lakers in the intracity battle.

While the Lakers will take the win given their recent struggles, the Clippers were significantly undermanned. Chris Paul was ruled out before the game, per Dan Woike of the Orange County Register, and Blake Griffin is still out with a knee injury. What's more, Woike noted J.J. Redick was ruled out for the remainder of the contest in the second half with a sore hamstring.

Despite the injury, Redick tied for the game high with 22 points behind 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range. Jamal Crawford poured in 22 points off the bench, and Marreese Speights chipped in 15. The Clippers as a whole shot just 43.5 percent from the field and couldn't keep up with the Lakers in the second half.

All five starters and seven Lakers in total scored in double figures, led by 19 each from Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov. D'Angelo Russell added 14, while Julius Randle and Luol Deng each scored 13.

Although it was to no avail, the Clippers controlled the early going and extended a 12-10 lead to 29-18 with a Redick layup. However, the Lakers ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run to pull within 31-27 despite 12 first-quarter points from Redick.

Eight different Lakers players scored in the opening 12 minutes in a balanced offensive attack.

The two teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle for most of the second quarter, with neither side seizing much momentum. Redick made it 54-46 with a three-pointer, but the Purple and Gold again closed a quarter in impressive fashion and trimmed the halftime deficit to 58-55.

Young had 11 points at the half, while Redick had 19.

NBA analyst Nate Duncan took note of the Clippers sharp-shooter torching the Lakers defense:

Redick is right up there among the bad defense barometers. I think he just kills bad Ds disproportionately. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) December 26, 2016

Despite never leading in the first half, the Lakers came flying out of the locker rooms with a 13-0 run to start the third quarter. Russell drilled a three-pointer to give his team a 66-58 lead, and Mozgov capped the spurt with two free throws.

Woike reacted to the Clippers' struggles:

#Clippers plan to not score in the second half is blowing up right in their faces. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 26, 2016

The Lakers continued to control the proceedings in the third quarter on both ends of the floor partially because they were consistently able to limit the Clippers to one shot on each offensive possession. They then blew things open with a Young three-pointer and steal-and-dunk from Randle:

The spurt made it 83-67 and extended the Lakers' overwhelming third-quarter advantage to 28-9. It ended at 34-16, which was good enough to give the home team an 89-74 lead heading to the final quarter.

Lucas Hann of SB Nation looked at things from the Clippers' perspective:

That was a 9-minute nightmare, and the players felt just as stuck in it as we did. — Lucas Hann (@LucasJHann) December 26, 2016

Third quarter aside, the Clippers would not go quietly.

Austin Rivers and Speights drilled three-pointers early in the fourth and cut the deficit back to single digits at 89-80. Five combined free throws from Crawford and Speights extended the Clippers' run to start the fourth quarter to 11-0 before Louis Williams stopped it with a free throw.

Despite the Clippers' momentum, Russell hit a three and Brandon Ingram scored to push a 94-90 lead back to nine. The Clippers were fighting an uphill battle without Redick on the floor for crunch time, and two straight baskets from Williams gave the Lakers a double-digit advantage again.

Woike made an interesting observation considering the lack of firepower on the floor for the Clippers:

#Clippers, seemingly, are going to close a game for the second time since Thursday with DeAndre Jordan on the bench — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 26, 2016

The Lakers put things on relative cruise control from there and clinched the Christmas Day victory.

Postgame Reaction

According to Rowan Kavner of the Clippers' official website, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers "said he doubts CP plays tomorrow."

Redick described his hamstring as "mild, day to day," and said he'd see how he felt Monday, per Kavner.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton discussed the third quarter, per Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official website: "We came out ready, locked in. We did a much better job of taking away easy baskets."

Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News noted "Brandon Ingram loved the Clippers tried be physical with him. He made it a point to stand up to it" as he scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

What's Next?

The Lakers' next four games are at home against the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies. While they aren't realistic playoff contenders this season, the Lakers can at least build off Sunday's result and stop some of their recent struggles with a stretch at Staples Center.

The Clippers face the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in their next two games. Those opponents are a combined 23-39, so the Clippers have the opportunity to gain more ground in the Western Conference playoff race.