NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Paul George, Goran Dragic and More

All 30 teams in the NBA may have Christmas Eve off, but you can bet the front offices will still be working the phones.

It's trade-rumor season, after all, and most of the players signed over the summer are now eligible to be dealt.

Only time will tell which rumors materialize into actual transactions. For now, it's just more chatter on the likes of Paul George, Goran Dragic and the Boston Celtics.

Is Goran Dragic Available?

The Miami Heat's Big Three era seems a lot longer ago than just three years. Not only is the team done competing for NBA titles for the time being, it's not even close to a playoff berth.

And because Miami has its own draft pick this summer, stacking up losses isn't necessarily a bad thing right now. Especially when you look at a draft class that includes the likes of Malik Monk, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

One of the only things in the way of a potential race to the bottom for the Heat is their current point guard. Dragic is averaging 19.3 points and 6.6 assists, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

Those numbers should make him an attractive target in this year's trade market, and The Vertical's Chris Mannix has reported that he doesn't mind being there.

"Dragic is open to a trade, league sources told The Vertical, and Miami has pursued that option," Mannix wrote. "An early-season swap with Sacramento for Rudy Gay fell apart when the Heat sought Darren Collison, sources said, and teams that have probed Miami about Dragic have found the Heat open to offers."

The addition of established players like Gay or Collison might not serve the purpose of strengthening Miami's lottery position, but the attempt at a move shows Miami's at least open to a shakeup.

For what it's worth, video on Streamable shows Dragic denying the rumors in a postgame media scrum this week.

Any Chance the Pacers Move Paul George?

Trade rumors almost feel inevitable when a star player has been with the same team for more than four or five years, whether they make a ton of sense or not.

That seems to be where we are with George, whose game fits just fine with the new up-and-down style the Indiana Pacers are trying to implement.

Sure, the Pacers aren't cruising toward home-court advantage in the first round, but there's plenty of time to improve and George is just 26.

So a nugget like the one ESPN.com's Zach Lowe shared on Thursday may come as little surprise: "Larry Bird isn't returning calls on Paul George with a friendly new CBA on the way, according to teams who have inquired."

Do the Celtics Need to Move a Guard?

One of the consequences of Celtics general manager Danny Ainge stockpiling assets over the last several years is those assets turning into players.

And with only 15 roster spots available, eventually Boston is going to have to move some of those players. Mannix broke down some of the team's options:

The Celtics won’t pay all of them. They can’t pay all of them, not if they want to continue to pursue another impact player. If the Celtics make a significant trade, it will undoubtedly include one or more of their star guards. Who has the most value? A survey of a half-dozen general managers, team executives and pro personnel scouts yielded some interesting responses. Bradley: By far the most popular. Bradley’s two-way game is oft cited, as is his ability to seamlessly assimilate into a new situation. “There wouldn’t be much adjustment bringing Bradley in,” said a team executive. “You don’t have to change the way you play. I love [Isaiah Thomas], but he is a ball-dominant guy. You bring him in, you change your offense to fit him.” Thomas: Execs who loved Bradley were quick to add that they would jump on a deal for Thomas, too. “So dynamic,” said an exec. One concern: Thomas’ ability to assume a lesser role on a different team. “Boston plays through him, and it works,” said a scout. “But would he be happy scoring 12 points a night and winning, or does he need to put up All-Star numbers? I just don’t know.” Smart: Uncertainty over what exactly Smart is limits his value, execs say. “He’s not a point guard and he’s not a good enough scorer to be a two guard,” said an exec. Still, several Western Conference officials chimed in with a theory: If Smart can develop into a competent point guard, his defense would be invaluable in a conference headlined by Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. “I’d sacrifice scoring for what he can bring defensively,” said a scout.

Regardless of who goes, it's clear the Celtics have a number of valuable assets they could move in a deal.

As presently constituted, it's difficult to imagine them challenging the Cleveland Cavaliers, or even Toronto Raptors, for a spot in the NBA Finals.

If they can package some of those young guards and a future draft pick or two in a deal that lands them another star to pair with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, they may be closer to the ranks of the contenders.