Kenyon Martin Blasts George Karl After Coach Criticizes Players in Memoir

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl is set to release a memoir in the near future, and excerpts were released Thursday that did not paint a flattering picture of Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, Karl compared his former Nuggets stars to "the spoiled brats you see in junior golf and junior tennis."

Karl also touched on the absence of a father in Anthony's and Martin's lives as a reason for what he perceived as troublesome attitudes.

"Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man," he wrote, per Berman.

Shortly after the excerpts came out, Martin tweeted his thoughts regarding Karl's pointed words:

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Martin added: "Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on. Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent. Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins. George Karl is selfish, unhappy, [miserable], cowardly person. No wonder he's [been] fired every place he has coached."

Furthermore, Martin took aim at Karl after one of the NBA's all-time winningest coaches accused Anthony of focusing his energies on offense and not defense during their time in Denver:

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

And according to the New York Daily News' Frank Isola, Anthony told reporters there was "no way" he was going to discuss Karl's book before Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Before Martin responded, Smith—whom Karl accused of being enabled by his father "to shoot the ball and keep shooting it," per Berman—explained why he believes the 65-year-old wrote about his former players in such harsh terms:

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016

Reggie Evans, who spent a season-and-a-half with Denver, tweeted: "I had some good Denver Nuggets Teammates. That dude is old and unhappy with himself."

Based on the reaction that's poured out, this may not be the last time former players oppose Karl's accusations with strong criticisms of their own.