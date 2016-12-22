Westbrook Fastest to 900 Points, 300 Rebounds and 300 Assists in Single Season

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook recorded 42 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As a result, he became the fastest player (29 games) to reach 900 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Information).

Westbrook sports totals of 908 points, 305 rebounds and 312 assists on the campaign, topping the 900-point and 300-rebound marks with Wednesday's effort. Oscar Robertson was previously the quickest to reach 900, 300 and 300, doing so in 30 games during the 1961-62 season.

The star point guard guided the Thunder to their 17th win of the season, taking down the Pelicans 121-110. The win also pushed the team one game closer to the Utah Jazz and another game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.

While Oklahoma City may not be the contender it used to be following the departure of Kevin Durant in the offseason, Westbrook has carried the team to a respectable 17-12 mark through 29 games this season.

Westbrook remains under contract with the Thunder through the 2018-19 season after inking a three-year deal prior to the season, but the third year is a player option. If Oklahoma City wants to keep him around longer than that, it may need to add bigger pieces around him in order to continue challenging for NBA titles.