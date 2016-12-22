NFL1000: Ranking the Top 1,000 Players from Week 15

The bill came due for a few quarterbacks in Week 15.

Houston's Brock Osweiler, whose four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed already looks like one of the worst contracts in NFL history, was benched in the second quarter of the Texans' 21-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Osweiler has been an unmitigated disaster through most of his first season in Houston—missing reads, throwing horribly inaccurate passes and balking under pressure—and head coach Bill O'Brien finally had enough, replacing him with erstwhile backup Tom Savage. Savage proved to be the better option, completing 23 of 36 passes for 260 yards, while Osweiler threw two picks and just six completions.

Both of Osweiler's picks exposed a fatal flaw. The first was a high throw to rookie receiver Will Fuller V that he couldn’t bring in, and the ball floated into the arms of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The second came on the next Texans drive when Osweiler ran to evade pressure and made a staggeringly bad read, throwing the ball in the direction of DeAndre Hopkins while failing to note that linebacker Telvin Smith was in intermediate coverage, ready to jump the route.

These are mistakes that would get a rookie benched, and Osweiler's been making different iterations of these errors throughout the season.

O'Brien has a tough series of decisions to make through the end of this season into 2017. Osweiler clearly lacks the tools to be a credible starting quarterback at this time, but his contract ties him to the team for at least next season. According to Over the Cap, cutting Osweiler before the 2018 league year would create a huge crater of dead salary-cap money—$25 million in 2017 alone.

Sadly, if Osweiler's not able to improve in that time, eating that much money may be the preferable alternative to putting him on the field. This season, the 8-6 Texans need to go with Savage as they continue to compete in the AFC South. Their expensive starter isn't at all ready for prime time.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' continuing inefficiency had a starker price after the loss to Houston—the firing of head coach Gus Bradley. Bortles completed a mere 12 passes in 28 attempts for 92 yards and an interception, continuing the marked regression that he's experienced through the 2016 season. Like Osweiler, Bortles has crumbled in the face of increased expectations and has often proved to be ill-suited for the pressures of his position at this level.

Meanwhile, in Denver, the Patriots came to town in a rematch of the 2015 AFC title game. The Broncos offense wasn't ready. Yes, New England's defense has been more aggressive and efficient of late, but putting up three points at home in a key conference game is not good. NFL.com's Michael Silver adroitly detailed the frustrations of Denver's defense, which boiled over after this loss. It's tough to blame the "No-Fly Zone" for lobbing missiles at its offense.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian wasn't entirely at fault, though his own production has diminished at times this season—he completed 25 of 40 passes for 282 yards. But the conservative nature of head coach Gary Kubiak's play-calling, Siemian's own (at times) regrettable decisions and the offensive line's inability to protect and open lanes have sent the defending Super Bowl champs to third in the AFC West. The Broncos are on the outside looking in for another playoff run at 8-6.

Siemian is not yet the kind of player capable of transcending the limitations of the offense around him. As much as he adds to those limitations, he looks like an albatross at times.

Three stories that prove the same insurmountable edict: If you don’t have a real quarterback in today's NFL, you're in trouble over the long haul.

All advanced stats are courtesy of Pro Football Focus.