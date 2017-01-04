Justise Winslow Injury: Heat Wing to Undergo Shoulder Surgery on Torn Labrum

The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that forward Justise Winslow will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Thursday.

The procedure is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Winslow already missed 16 games this season due to a wrist injury, which is brutal for the development of a young player.

However, he has provided reason for excitement during his sophomore season when he's been on the floor.

After the No. 10 overall draft pick played 78 games while averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a rookie, the 20-year-old has come through with 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2016-17.

Winslow has not only moved into the starting lineup but has also earned an expanded role offensively as well as tougher assignments on the defensive end. While he still has room to grow, the front office is happy with what it has seen from the young player.

"We love Justise. It’s just a matter of time. That's all it is," team president Pat Riley said, per Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post. "Having that wrist injury this year was the real deal. ... But we feel very good about him as a winner."

The hope is the latest injury doesn't cause any more problems in his development, because Winslow has a chance to be an impactful player at this level.

In the meantime, Miami will shuffle its lineup with Josh Richardson, Luke Babbitt, Derrick Williams and others picking up additional minutes while Winslow is unavailable.