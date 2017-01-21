D'Angelo Russell Injury: Updates on Lakers Guard's Calf, Knee and Return

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a strained calf against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night and would not return to the game, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reported Russell also sprained his MCL.

Continue for updates.

Russell to Undergo Further Testing

Friday, Jan. 20

Holmes added Russell will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Russell nursed a sore left knee toward the end of November, and he missed 11 straight games after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

But when he's been healthy, Russell has looked like the real deal in his first year playing for head coach Luke Walton. Through 33 appearances, the second-year stud is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.

"With this team, it's anybody's night," Russell said, per the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina. "But as a point guard, I definitely want to be the main factor as far as getting guys involved and dominating the game. If the ball is in my hands or it isn't in my hands. I can dominate the game in different aspects."

Should Russell miss more time, Walton can take solace in the fact he has plenty of other capable ball-handlers on his roster.

Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams should assume primary on-ball playmaking responsibilities so long as Russell is sidelined, while rookie Brandon Ingram could also be used as a secondary creator if Walton chooses to deploy him as a point-forward.