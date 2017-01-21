    NBADownload App

    D'Angelo Russell Injury: Updates on Lakers Guard's Calf, Knee and Return

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 125-118 Laker win over the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a strained calf against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night and would not return to the game, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes

    Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reported Russell also sprained his MCL.

    Continue for updates.

    Russell to Undergo Further Testing

    Friday, Jan. 20

    Holmes added Russell will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

    Russell nursed a sore left knee toward the end of November, and he missed 11 straight games after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

    But when he's been healthy, Russell has looked like the real deal in his first year playing for head coach Luke Walton. Through 33 appearances, the second-year stud is averaging 14.8  points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.

    "With this team, it's anybody's night," Russell said, per the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina. "But as a point guard, I definitely want to be the main factor as far as getting guys involved and dominating the game. If the ball is in my hands or it isn't in my hands. I can dominate the game in different aspects."

    Should Russell miss more time, Walton can take solace in the fact he has plenty of other capable ball-handlers on his roster. 

    Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams should assume primary on-ball playmaking responsibilities so long as Russell is sidelined, while rookie Brandon Ingram could also be used as a secondary creator if Walton chooses to deploy him as a point-forward. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 