Kyrie Irving Injury: Cavaliers Star Out vs. Pelicans with Injured Hamstring

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving is dealing with hamstring tightness that will prevent him from suiting up Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

Jordan McRae will reportedly assume Irving's place in the starting lineup.

Irving battled some left calf tightness toward the end of the preseason, but it wasn't serious, and he returned to the floor in time for the start of the regular season.

However, minor hamstring issues cropped up down the stretch during the Cavs' 124-118 win over the Boston Celtics on Dec. 29, and Irving proceeded to miss Cleveland's meeting with the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 31.

Twenty-nine appearances into the 2016-17 season, Irving is averaging 23.9 points and 6.0 assists on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 42.0 percent shooting from three.

Back in October, head coach Tyronn Lue compared Irving to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, according to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding:

Offensively, he has the same mentality as Kobe. Offensively, like Kobe, he doesn't have any weaknesses. He can go left, he can go right. Shoot pull-ups going right and left. Shoot behind the screen on threes. Catch-and-shoot. Post up. He has no offensive weaknesses. It is a comparison.

Should Irving miss more time beyond Monday night, rookie Kay Felder—who won the backup job in training camp—could see a bump in minutes alongside McRae. However, LeBron James should do the bulk of the playmaking and ball-handling with Irving out.