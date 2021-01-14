Where Nets' Harden-Durant-Irving Big 3 Ranks Among NBA's All-Time Best

0 of 7

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Brooklyn is now the home of the latest three-man superteam after the Nets acquired Houston Rockets guard James Harden in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Harden joins Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, whom the Nets acquired during the 2019 offseason.

Superteam Big Threes have a mostly positive history ever since the 2007-08 Boston Celtics popularized the concept with the additions of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to join Paul Pierce.

Some have found tremendous success, like LeBron James' Miami Heat, which won two championships. Others have not, such as Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony on the 2017-18 Oklahoma City Thunder, which did not win a playoff series.

We'll soon find out how the Nets will do, but until then, here's a look at how the team stacks up with superteam Big Threes from years past.

For the purposes of this list, the ranking includes Big Threes partially or entirely constructed via free agency or trade (a la the 2007-08 Celtics) in which established stars joined together to form a powerful trio. It does not include trios that happened solely via the draft, like the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors or the 1950s and 1960s Boston Celtics.

In addition, the Nets' Big Three has not played a game together yet. Every other Big Three on this list won at least one championship, and if we're basing this off Big Three accomplishments, then the Nets will naturally finish last.

Therefore, the list is based on the individual accomplishments of the players when the Big Three was formed. In other words, how accomplished was the group when it came together in hopes of a championship?

With that being written, here's a look at the top seven.