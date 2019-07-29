Ranking the Greatest Houston Rockets Since 2000

1 of 11

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Eric Gordon: Though he's averaged at least 16.2 points in each of his three seasons with Houston, his PER (13.5), WS/48 (0.081), box plus/minus (-1.7) and VORP (0.4) are all staggeringly low. It often feels like Gordon is one of Houston's most indispensable pieces, but how much value is he actually adding?

Rafer Alston: He was Houston's third-leading scorer and top assist man for most of the Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming era, but he was never an efficient one. Alston shot 38.1 percent from the field and consistently had the worst offensive rating among Houston's starters. In his defense, it could not have been easy to bounce between go-to scorer, set-up guy and background contributor depending on whether McGrady and Yao were healthy.

Trevor Ariza: In addition to spending five solid seasons in Houston as a three-and-D wing, he played a key part in James Harden's development into a drive-and-dish expert. But except for one great series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals, Ariza always seemed to vanish in the postseason. And at just 35.4 percent, he was rather average for a three-point "specialist."

Shane Battier: He was the original Ariza, but a much less assertive one on the offensive end. Battier was named to the All-Defensive second team twice while with Houston and shot 38.8 percent from distance. He was a perfect fit with Yao and McGrady as a guy who didn't need many touches but could deliver daggers when necessary. Battier was the toughest player to leave out of our top 10.

Chandler Parsons: One of Houston's best return-on-investment players of the past two decades, this second-round pick spent three seasons with the Rockets, scored more than 3,000 points and didn't make a seven-figure income until leaving for the Dallas Mavericks. It's still preposterous to think that the Rockets couldn't even get out of the first round in 2014 with Parsons, Harden and Dwight Howard at their disposal.

Kevin Martin: He averaged 23.5 points and arguably should have been an All-Star in 2010-11. But Martin only played 144 games with Houston, and the Rockets missed the postseason in all three of his seasons on the roster. At least he was a key part of the trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that brought Harden to Houston.

Kyle Lowry: Like Martin, Lowry was one of the stars during Houston's lost years. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. It wasn't until he was traded to the Toronto Raptors that his career really took off, though.

Hakeem Olajuwon/Dikembe Mutombo: They were absolute legends of NBA lore. But Olajuwon was already 37 for the 1999-00 season, and Mutombo was 38 before he even got to Houston and wasn't anything close to the finger-wagging rim-protector he used to be.