Ranking the Greatest NBA Centers Since 2000

1 of 12

Associated Press

Jermaine O'Neal

O'Neal had a sensational six-year stretch from 2002-07 with the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, was an All-Star all six seasons and was named to a trio of All-NBA teams. However, that's only one-third of his career (the other two-thirds were not good), and he was technically the power forward for that team, starting alongside either Brad Miller, Jeff Foster or Scot Pollard throughout most of that run.

DeAndre Jordan

As far as two-point buckets, rebounds and defensive presence are concerned, DeAndre Jordan is clearly one of the better big men of the past two decades. He has averaged at least 10 points and 13 rebounds over each of the past six seasons. But as the only player in NBA history with at least 3,000 free-throw attempts and a career shooting percentage worse than 50 (46.6), he has been unplayable in the fourth quarter of close games.

Andre Drummond

See: Jordan, DeAndre. Though Drummond both scores and rebounds at a better rate than Jordan, he is an even worse free-throw shooter (44.8 percent). And while it certainly isn't Drummond's fault that the Pistons haven't won a playoff game in the past decade, that lack of postseason success doesn't help his case.

Marc Gasol

Gasol wasn't much of a passer or shooter when he debuted in 2008, but he has become an exceptional modern-era center. In each of the past three seasons, Gasol has averaged at least 4.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. However, there are others who do it better.

Al Horford

Similar to Gasol, Horford's ability to adapt has been incredible to watch. At age 21 during the 2007-08 season, he averaged 1.5 assists and didn't make a single three. At age 30, he averaged 5.0 assists and drained 86 triples. He's now a jack-of-all-trades and was the highest-paid center in the league this past season even though he has never received a single vote for MVP and was only named to one All-NBA team (2011 third-team).

Joakim Noah

Noah is presently the poster child of the disastrous contracts signed during the 2016 offseason, and his shooting stroke is so atrocious that it might as well be featured in a "How Not to Shoot" instructional video. But he had an impressive five-year run with the Chicago Bulls, culminating in 2014 Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a fourth-place finish in that year's MVP vote.

The Past-Their-Prime Guys

David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning were outstanding, eventual-Hall of Fame centers in the 1990s who made it at least a couple of seasons into the 2000s. But with the exception of Mourning—whose career was derailed by kidney disease—they were all well into their 30s and past their primes by the start of the new millennium.