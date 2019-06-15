Ranking the Greatest NBA Point Guards Since 2000

0 of 11

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Over the last two decades, the NBA has enjoyed a sensational run of talent at point guard. Jason Kidd and Steve Nash highlighted the early years at the position, while Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Russell Westbrook have recently dominated the spotlight.

As a result, any list of the NBA's top point guards since 2000 will be loaded with Hall of Famers and players headed that way.

The following rankings are subjective, but we've considered individual production and accolades, contributions to team success and advanced metrics such win shares (WS), value over replacement player (VORP) and player efficiency rating (PER).

Only a player's production since the beginning of the 2000-01 season was taken into account here. Contributions before then are mentioned in career highlights but not measured.