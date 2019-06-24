Ranking the Greatest NBA Shooting Guards Since 2000

1 of 11

Anonymous/Associated Press

Brandon Roy

Roy was outstanding for his first four years in the league until a degenerative knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 28. Had he played for a decade or more, he was clearly talented enough to become one of the best shooting guards of this era. Alas, we're left to wonder what could have been.

Michael Redd

Speaking of knee injuries, Redd was one of the best scorers from 2004-05 through 2007-08, averaging 24.3 points per game during that four-year stretch. Only Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Gilbert Arenas, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki fared better over that time. But Redd tore his ACL and MCL midway through the 2008-09 season and was never anything close to the same. It doesn't help his case that the Bucks failed to finish .500 or better in any of his peak years.

Jason Terry

The Jet was a great shooter, draining 2,282 triples at a 38.0 percent clip over the course of his career. He was also a solid point guard early in his career, averaging 7.4 assists per game in 2002-03. But he was never an All Star and wasn't even a starter for most of his career.

Richard Hamilton

Rip averaged at least 17 points per game in 10 consecutive seasons and made a trio of All-Star Game appearances. He finished with more than 15,000 career points. All of that is noteworthy, but it wasn't quite enough for him to crack the top 10.

Kyle Korver/JJ Redick

Only four players in NBA history have made at least 1,700 three-pointers while shooting at least 41 percent: The Splash Brothers from Golden State, Korver and Redick. These are two of the best, most pure shooters of all time. But that doesn't make them two of the greatest shooting guards of the past two decades.

Reggie Miller/Michael Jordan

These two Hall of Fame shooting guards were clearly in the denouement of their respective careers by the time 2000 rolled around. Neither of them were seriously considered because of that, but we'll note both of them here anyway.