Jimmy Butler Reportedly Will Be Offered 4-Year Max Extension by T-Wolves

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the second half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly prioritizing an extension for shooting guard Jimmy Butler now that the new league year has started. 

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Timberwolves have informed Butler they plan to offer him a four-year, $110 million max contract extension once he's eligible to sign on July 9. 

However, it's not a lock Butler will put pen to paper on an extension this summer. 

As Stein noted, "More money is available to Butler if he plays out his contract and proceeds to the open market next summer."

The Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda previously reported that if Butler does ink an extension with the Timberwolves, it will "likely" be in 2019 when he can secure a five-year max as opposed to a four-year max. 

During his first season in Minnesota, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game en route to his fourth straight All-Star nod. 

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is also eligible for a fourth-year extension this summer. 

