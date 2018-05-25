Draymond Green Says Warriors Will 'Be Back Here' for Game 7

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Draymond Green is confident the Golden State Warriors will win Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. 

"We'll be back here for Game 7," Green told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes after the Warriors' 98-94 road loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. 

Golden State trails in a postseason series for the first time since losing Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors offense, in particular, has scuffled in losing the past two games. Houston's defense has held it to under 100 points in both losses and just 41.6 percent shooting. 

Green had two miscues at the end of Game 5.

After Trevor Ariza missed a free throw, Green passed the ball before calling a timeout that prevented the ball from being moved up to midcourt. He mishandled a pass on the ensuing possession with Golden State trailing 96-94, leading to an Eric Gordon steal that sealed Houston's win. 

