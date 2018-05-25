Draymond Green Says Warriors Will 'Be Back Here' for Game 7

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Draymond Green is confident the Golden State Warriors will win Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

"We'll be back here for Game 7," Green told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes after the Warriors' 98-94 road loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Golden State trails in a postseason series for the first time since losing Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors offense, in particular, has scuffled in losing the past two games. Houston's defense has held it to under 100 points in both losses and just 41.6 percent shooting.

Green had two miscues at the end of Game 5.

After Trevor Ariza missed a free throw, Green passed the ball before calling a timeout that prevented the ball from being moved up to midcourt. He mishandled a pass on the ensuing possession with Golden State trailing 96-94, leading to an Eric Gordon steal that sealed Houston's win.