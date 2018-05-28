Ranking Every NFL Receiving Corps Heading into the 2018 Season

0 of 32

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Today's NFL is a quarterback-centric league. The best signal-callers can elevate the talent around them and lift their teams to victory. At the same time, though, a top-notch receiving corps—along with a complementary scheme—can help lift up a quarterback.

Just look at the improvements Jared Goff made in his second pro season last year. The difference for him was that the Los Angeles Rams surrounded him with skilled pass-catchers like Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. The Rams also hired Sean McVay, one of the top offensive minds in the league.

Yes, it takes quality players to build a top-tier passing attack. However, it also requires a system that maximizes talent and creates mismatches to forge an elite one. As we dive into this year's NFL receiving corps, we'll be examining talent level, scheme and scheme fit.

We'll be ranking every team's receiving corps from worst to first, with talent being the main criterion. And while running backs can be a massive part of a team's passing attack, that's a separate list, and we'll only be examining receivers and tight ends here.