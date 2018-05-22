Ranking Every NFL Backfield Heading into the 2018 Season

0 of 32

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Today's NFL is pass-driven. Quarterbacks and pass-catchers have become the offensive stars, while defensive backs and pass-rushers have become the most in-demand players on the other side of the ball.

The ground game still has an important place in modern football, but it doesn't look like it once did. Though young running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley have recently brought back the concept of the dominant rusher, every-down backs are few and far between.

Most teams employ a committee, each back with his own specialization. During the course of a game, we'll see bruising early-down rushers, pass-catching backs, blocking specialists and even the occasional fullback.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, for example, used six different running backs during the regular season. Three of them rushed for at least 300 yards, but only one, LeGarrette Blount, logged more than 100 carries.

Because of the style of the modern game, we're going to rank the projected backfields of 2018 rather than individuals. We'll look at each team, its projected depth chart and the role each back can play this season.