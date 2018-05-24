Amar'e Stoudemire Considering NBA Comeback After 2-Year Absence

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Amar'e Stoudemire answered in the affirmative Wednesday when asked if he's pondering a return to the NBA after retiring as a member of the New York Knicks in July 2016.

"That would be reality," Stoudemire told The Michael Kay Show, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star, last hit the NBA hardwood during the 2015-16 season as a member of the Miami Heat. He later signed with Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.

In 19 EuroCup appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, Stoudemire averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while playing 25.8 minutes per game.

The 35-year-old is currently signed on to play with Tri State in the second season of the Big 3 alongside Jermaine O'Neal, Nate Robinson, Bonzi Wells, David Hawkins and Robert Hite.