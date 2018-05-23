Dirk Nowitzki on Luka Doncic: 'I Think He's Going to Be Great'

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

As Real Madrid's Luka Doncic prepares for the NBA draft, the Slovenia product has one European basketball legend expecting big things in the future.

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki recently went on 105.3 The Fan's The Ben & Skin Show (h/t SportsDayDFW.com) and let it be known that he thinks Doncic could be the next big thing:

"I mean, he's got all the game. He's got all the mid-range. He's got the pull-ups. He's got the step backs. He's great with the ball. He can run pick-and-rolls—which would suit him great here now since it's a pick-and-roll league now anyway. I think he's going to be great."

Nowitzki, like everyone else, has been impressed by the highlights he's seen.

"It seems like, to me, for a 19-year-old [he's] really savvy. He's already playing a great court game," Nowitzki added.

Dallas finished tied for the third-worst record in the league. However, with the way the NBA draft lottery shook out earlier this month, the Mavericks will not go on the clock until No. 5, at which point Doncic is expected to be long gone.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranks Doncic as the top prospect in the draft.

While Nowitzki thinks Doncic will be a playmaker in the NBA, he is a little uncertain as to where the 6'8", 228-pound point guard will fit in on the court.

"He's going to be a little challenged, I think, athletically if he plays the 1," Nowitzki noted. "He's got enough size to play the 2, especially now with everybody going small anyways. I think he'd be okay."

Regardless of position, Doncic's skill set should have teams intrigued. Now, the only question will be how long he will have to wait to hear his name called come June 21.