Report: Ex-Warrior Zaza Pachulia, Pistons Agree to 1-Year, $2.4M Contract

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Zaza Pachulia is on the move once again after signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the deal is worth $2.4 million. The Detroit Free Press' Vince Elis, citing multiple sources, reported the Pistons will waive center Eric Moreland as a result.

The center spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors but has played for five different organizations in his career, including four in the past six years.

In that time, the 34-year-old has been a quality interior defender and efficient post scorer who can provide balance to more perimeter-oriented teams.

Pachulia started 127 of the 139 regular-season games he played with the Warriors, averaging 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in this stretch. While most people focused on the four All-Stars in the starting lineup, he was part of the impressive depth that helped the team bring home two straight championships.

He also showed his lack of ego during the first round of the postseason when he went from a starting player to a bench-warmer.

"It's all about the team," Pachulia said in April after Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against San Antonio Spurs, per Logan Murdock of the Mercury News. "JaVale is playing great. There are no worries. Playoffs are fun. Obviously, I want to play, but at the same time, we're in a position to win two [championships] in a row."

This mindset will be valuable going forward with an undetermined role on his new team.

Even if he doesn't get major minutes with the Pistons, Pachulia should provide efficient play when on the court and be a useful player during the upcoming season.

He'll likely serve as Detroit's top frontcourt reserve behind starters Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.