Doug McDermott, Pacers Reportedly Agree to Terms on 3-Year, $22M Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Doug McDermott is on the verge of changing uniforms once again.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.



The Dallas Mavericks had the opportunity to make McDermott a restricted free agent by extending him a qualifying offer, but as ESPN's Zach Lowe reported near the end of June, the team pulled the offer off the table. That allowed the 26-year-old to become an unrestricted free agent and get a real look at the open market.

The 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, he spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago Bulls before finding himself frequently on the move. He has been a part of four different organizations over the past two seasons—Chicago, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Creighton product has averaged 7.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting—including 40.3 percent from beyond the arc—for his career.

Joining the Mavericks in a midseason trade led to arguably his best basketball to date, shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 49.4 percent from three-point range. Sure, 26 games is a small sample size, but he showed promising signs in Dallas.

Being comfortable in the Mavs' system helped McDermott play at a high level.

"I loved my time here," he said, per the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko and Brad Townsend. "I feel like I fit in right from the first game, and it just allowed me to be myself out there."

Now, Indiana will give the 6'8", 225-pound forward a chance to show he can keep getting buckets.