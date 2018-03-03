LaVar Ball Tweets at Donald Trump over Report He Didn't Help LiAngelo in China

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball once again told President Donald Trump to stay in his lane Saturday after ESPN.com's Arash Markazi reported Trump may not have facilitated his son LiAngelo Ball's return to the United Stares following a shoplifting arrest in China.

The Ball family patriarch tweeted at the president with a screenshot from an SB Nation article quoting Markazi's report:

On Friday, Markazi quoted a source within the UCLA basketball program who said Trump wasn't as involved as it seemed when LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were released from custody in November after being detained in their hotel.

"The situation was already resolved by the time we heard about Trump's involvement," the source said. "That's not to take away from the fact that he got involved, but the players already had their passports back and their flights booked to go home Tuesday night when [White House Chief of Staff] Gen. [John] Kelly called the players."

Back in November, LaVar was adamant Trump didn't play an instrumental part in the international saga despite reports he had discussed the players' situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a tour of Asia.

Ball responded "Who?" when asked about the president's involvement by Markazi. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

LiAngelo, who is no longer with the program, thanked Trump at a press conference upon his return to America.

"This does not define who I am," he told reporters. "My family raised me better than that."

"I'd also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well," he later added.