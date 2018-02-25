Zaza Pachulia Falling on Russell Westbrook Sparks Kyrie Irving Instagram Jab

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook isn't the only one who has a bone to pick with Zaza Pachulia after the Golden State Warriors center appeared to try to fall on his leg Saturday night at Oracle Arena.

Posting in the comments section on an Instagram video of the play, Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving expressed his frustration with Pachulia's seemingly dirty tactics.

"The league has to take a look at this man, this s--t is ridiculous," he wrote.

Irving's response was captured via screenshot by Yahoo Sports NBA:

Pachulia has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's more rough-and-tumble players over the past few years, and that status was amplified during the 2017 playoffs when Kawhi Leonard landed on Pachulia's foot after he didn't give him ample space to land on a closeout.