Greg Oden to Take Part in BIG3 Draft Combine Ahead of 2018 Season

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Greg Oden will get a chance to return to the basketball court next summer after agreeing to join the BIG3 draft pool, the league announced Monday.

The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick will participate in the BIG3 draft combine and will hope to earn a spot on one of the eight teams.

The BIG3 is entering its second season in 2018 as a three-on-three league comprised mostly of former NBA players.

Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, Chauncey Billups and Kenyon Martin were among the big names who starred in the inaugural season, but the league continues to add notable former NBA players to its pool from last season.

Per Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, Metta World Peace, Baron Davis, Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer are among those signed up for 2018.

Oden always had loads of talent, but injuries derailed his career after a promising start with the Trail Blazers. He competed in only 82 games in two years before missing three full seasons. He returned in 2013-14 and played 23 regular-season games for the Heat, plus three postseason contests for a squad that lost in the NBA Finals.

The 30-year-old spent one season in the Chinese Basketball Association before being waived in 2016. He re-enrolled in school at Ohio State, where he spent one year playing in 2007.

While it seemed his playing career was over, Oden appears ready to try again in a halfcourt competition that could better suit his physical ability.