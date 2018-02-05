Report: Tyler Zeller Traded to Bucks; Nets to Receive Rashad Vaughn, Draft Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired veteran center Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets for Rashad Vaughn and a future second-round draft pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Zeller is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks through 42 games this season.

Vaughn has appeared in 22 games for the Bucks, averaging 2.7 points per game, and he's shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

According to Wojnarowski, the second-round pick is protected between the 31st and 47th overall selections and will go to the Nets in 2020 if Brooklyn doesn't receive it this summer.

Both Milwaukee and Brooklyn can walk away happy from the trade.

The Bucks get some size inside. According to NBA.com, they rank 17th in defending shots inside six feet and 16th in defending inside 10 feet.

The 7-foot, 250-pound Zeller is also a better scorer in the paint than new teammate Thon Maker, who's shooting 39.4 percent from the field in his second season. Zeller, on the other hand, is hitting 54.6 percent of his attempts.

For the Nets, flipping Zeller for a second-round pick is more than enough to justify the deal. Zeller's departure also allows both Jarrett Allen and Jahlil Okafor to get more playing time. Allen, 19, and Okafor, 22, figure to be more likely a part of the team's long-term plans than the 28-year-old Zeller.

In particular, Brooklyn will have an opportunity to see whether Okafor is worth re-signing in the summer. The third-year center has averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds since arriving from the Philadelphia 76ers.