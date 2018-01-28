LaVar Ball to Coach LiAngelo, LaMelo and Vytautas vs. Jonava

Getty Images/Getty Images

BC Vytautas Prienai announced LaVar Ball will serve as head coach for the team's clash with Jonavos Jonava on Sunday in the final contest in the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.

Ball previously served as an assistant coach for Vytautas' 147-142 victory over BC Dzukija Alytus on Tuesday. Two of his three basketball-playing sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are members of the team.

The Lithuanian franchise dropped out of the Baltic Basketball League, a second-tier competition outside of the domestic league, to take part in the BBB Challenge after signing the Ball brothers last month.

A triumph over Jonava would make Vytautas 5-0. The club has prior wins over Dzukija, BC Zalgiris Kaunas reserve team, BC Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius reserve team and BC Vytis Zanavykas Sakiai.

LaVar's sons played well in Tuesday's game.

LaMelo, 16, nearly posted a triple-double with 43 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while also chipping in four steals. LiAngelo, 19, added 37 points, seven boards and five dimes.

The Ball family patriarch previously coached LaMelo as part of The Big Ballers, an American AAU team.

He garnered attention in July when he removed his team from the floor and forfeited a game after receiving a technical foul for arguing with a referee. USA Today High School Sports reported he "questioned the official's manhood and used a profanity to describe the call."

LaVar has proceeded to pull LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School in California and LiAngelo from UCLA, where he was on indefinite suspension following a shoplifting arrest in China, to play professionally overseas before potentially entering the NBA draft in the coming years.