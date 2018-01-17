Jimmy Butler: Timberwolves Have to 'Humble Our Damn Selves' After Loss to Magic

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler said he was "glad" the team suffered a 108-102 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Tuesday night because it could help the NBA championship hopefuls learn an important lesson.

Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune passed along Butler's comments after the Wolves' five-game winning streak came to an end.

"We need to humble our damn selves," he said. "I'm glad we lost. Came in here on our high horse, thinking we're a really good team and we haven't done anything yet. Good for us man. They played better than us. They played harder than we did. They did everything right."

Butler led the charge for Minnesota with 28 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks in 39 minutes. The team lost the rebounding battle 51-37, however, and was outscored 35-27 in the fourth quarter en route to the six-point defeat.

The game also featured a scuffle between Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica that led to the ejection of both players in the second quarter.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't want to comment on the physical exchange before reviewing the situation and wouldn't blame anyone for the loss but themselves.

"I don't know," he told reporters. "I don't want to put it on the officials. We just didn't play well."

The Wolves sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 29-17 record, but they own a lackluster 11-11 mark away from home after Tuesday's defeat to a Magic squad with the NBA's second-worst record (13-31).

Minnesota will look to bounce back in a major way Thursday night when it travels to Toyota Center for a nationally televised clash with the 30-12 Houston Rockets on TNT.