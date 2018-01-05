Thon Maker's Brother Matur to Skip College, Apply for 2018 NBA Draft

Credit: Kelly Kline/Under Armour (via 247Sports)

Matur Maker, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker, will reportedly skip college and pursue a professional playing career.

According to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, Matur plans to apply for the 2018 NBA draft in the spring since he will be 19 years old and one year removed from high school.

"I told the college coaches that have reached out," Matur's guardian Ed Smith told Daniels. "I told them, 'listen, he’s not going to do it.' I wanted him to go to college, but I know he's not going to qualify into the timeline by the NCAA."

Matur is enrolled at Mississauga Prep in Ontario, Canada, and is listed as a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the 180th-ranked player and 41st-ranked small forward in the class of 2017.

And while Matur's measurements (6'10'', 200 pounds) suggest he could be more of a modern-day power forward once he adds some muscle, he's flashed as a potential 3 because of his agility off the dribble, his ability to finish at the rim and his developing pull-up jump shot.

"He has a very good mid-range pull-up and a spot-up three from the corner," Smith said, per Daniels. "He’s so fluid in getting to the hole and going down hill."

Maker's game is still in need of considerable polish on both ends, but a strong showing at the combine and in predraft workouts could make him a G-League candidate for teams in search of high-risk fliers in the second round.