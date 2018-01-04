Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-17) will go for a two-game sweep of the L.A. teams Thursday, when they visit the streaking Los Angeles Clippers (17-19) in a tight matchup on the betting lines at the sportsbooks.

The Thunder are coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Wednesday, while the Clippers have won four games in a row.

Why the Thunder Can Cover the Spread

Oklahoma City's up-and-down year continues in Los Angeles, where the team is coming off a lopsided win over the Lakers. The Thunder have enjoyed a fairly good run versus the Clippers as well, winning five of the past seven meetings both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

While Oklahoma City has been better at home, the team has won five of six on the road and wraps up what looks to be an easy trip against the Phoenix Suns Sunday.

Why the Clippers Can Cover the Spread

Los Angeles has won six straight contests with Blake Griffin in the lineup, including the three during the team's four-game winning streak. That should come as no surprise, with the Clippers going just 6-9 in games he has missed this season.

In the three games since Griffin returned from a knee injury, he has averaged 23.3 points, 6.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds without taking more than 18 shots from the field in any of them. He has also made 18 of 21 attempts from the free-throw line, staying aggressive offensively.

Smart Betting Pick

The Thunder have been decent when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation this season, going 3-3 SU and ATS but has lost two of the past three times under that scenario on the road. Both losses for Oklahoma City, against the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, were decided by double digits. Those teams are comparable opponents to the Clippers.

Believe it or not, this Los Angeles team is the hottest in the West, with only the East's Boston Celtics on an identical winning streak. Bet on the Clippers to earn their fifth straight victory while handing the Thunder their third loss in four games.

NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in its past six games.

Oklahoma City is 4-10 ATS in its past 14 games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles' past six games.

NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in its past six games.

Oklahoma City is 4-10 ATS in its past 14 games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles' past six games.