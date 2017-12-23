Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry Playing vs. Cavs on Christmas Would Be Irresponsible

Adam Wells
December 23, 2017

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Saturday that Stephen Curry won't play on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, the coach said it would be "completely irresponsible" to have Curry play given where he's at in his rehab from a sprained ankle:

Kerr's comments came after the Warriors announced Tuesday that Curry's ankle was progressing well, to the point he would be able to move to "modified on-court workouts in the coming days" before being re-evaluated in one week. 

That timetable made it unlikely Curry would be available when the Warriors host the Cavs on Monday. Kerr noted there likely wouldn't be any questions about his return on Christmas if they weren't playing Cleveland, which they've faced the last three years in the NBA Finals. 

Curry injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of Golden State's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game for the defending NBA champions this season. 

