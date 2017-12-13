Mark Cuban Says Vince McMahon Thinks New Japan Pro Wrestling Is 'Little S--ts'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Mark Cuban has faith New Japan Pro Wrestling will pick up in the United States, although he knows WWE CEO Vince McMahon isn't yet threatened by the emerging competition.

"He thinks we're just little s--ts," Cuban said of McMahon, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "We're not a threat because of the language. That's the biggest challenge, the language. But if you're a purist for wrestling, and you like the action, it's the best promotion by far. People here aren't going to connect as directly, but if you really love wrestling, then it's a no-brainer."

The Dallas Mavericks owner is also the chairman of AXS TV, and he is using his network to bring the Japanese sport into American homes.

He recently bought the rights to broadcast three matches from Wrestle Kingdom 12, which is considered the WrestleMania equivalent in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The event takes place live on Jan. 4, but it will air on AXS TV in a three-hour special on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

While the main event features a battle between Kazuckika Okada and Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, American fans could be interested in the undercard of former WWE star Chris Jericho.

Add in legendary announcer Jim Ross, and there is a lot for hardcore fans to be excited about.

Cuban, who called NJPW "a Friday night staple," is confident the company will only grow with time.