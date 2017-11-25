LaVar Ball Says He's Going to Send Donald Trump ZO2s to 'Calm Down a Little Bit'November 25, 2017
LaVar Ball said he's going to send United States President Donald Trump a pair of Big Baller Brand ZO2s, the signature shoe of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, "so he can calm down a little bit" after they feuded about the release of LiAngelo Ball from China last week.
On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the elder Ball, who joked Trump will "ease up" after he puts on the new shoes:
Trump has sent out a series of messages on social media directed toward Ball for not thanking him after the president claimed he was the reason LiAngelo, as well as UCLA teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were allowed to leave China after being arrested on shoplifting charges:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..2017-11-22 10:25:22
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!2017-11-22 10:33:28
Ball said during an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo he wasn't sure why Trump was so focused on receiving a thank you.
"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," he said. "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son and let's just stay in our lane."
Meanwhile, the Apex Marketing Group estimated the exchanges between Trump and Ball generated $13.2 million in free advertising for the latter's Big Baller Brand, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.
"I must be good," Ball responded when asked about that figure by TMZ Sports.
The ZO2 Prime Remix shoes the outspoken patriarch said he'll send to Trump carry a retail value of $495.