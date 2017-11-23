Eric Bledsoe Scores 30, Leads Bucks Past Suns in Return to Phoenix

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Eric Bledsoe enjoyed his return to Phoenix on Wednesday with some help from teammate Khris Middleton.

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was out because of a sore knee, but the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Phoenix Suns for a 113-107 overtime win at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Middleton scored a game-high 40 points, while Bledsoe dropped 30 against his former team, helping the Bucks move to 9-8 on the 2017-18 season. The Suns dropped to 7-12 after Milwaukee ended their two-game winning streak.

Milwaukee appeared poised to come away with a win in regulation after a late three by Middleton, but Devin Booker tied things with a miracle three-pointer at the buzzer:

Booker finished with a team-high 23 points, though the Suns couldn't keep their momentum in a low-scoring overtime.

Both teams went back and forth before DeAndre Liggins broke the 107 tie with 1:28 remaining:

Middleton was the star of the night, going 14-of-26 from the field to go along with his nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, but Bledsoe was the big story in his first game back in Phoenix.

The point guard spent four full seasons with the Suns, but he only played three games this year before tweeting, "I Dont wanna be here." After that, he remained inactive until the Suns traded him to the Bucks on Nov. 7.

He showed his old team what it was missing as he made seven assists and nabbed six rebounds and two steals to go with his 30 points, his highest total in seven games with Milwaukee.

It was a big night for the backcourt despite its playing with a short-handed lineup. Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel described the situation:

Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks got off to a hot start and stayed in front thanks to big plays from Middleton:

Middleton and Bledsoe combined for 35 points in what became a 54-44 halftime lead.

Scott Bordow of AZCentral described the problem for Phoenix in the first half:

The Suns made their comeback by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, creating plenty of drama down the stretch. Greg Monroe, the other part of the Bledsoe trade, had 22 points and 15 rebounds to keep the home team competitive.

Middleton's three broke a 99-99 tie with under a minute remaining, but Booker's clutch shot created overtime. The Suns only scored two more points in the game, though, and fell to 4-8 on their home court.

Phoenix will have Thanksgiving off before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Bucks continue their road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, with stops in Sacramento and Portland still to come.