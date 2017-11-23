Eric Bledsoe Scores 30, Leads Bucks Past Suns in Return to Phoenix

Eric Bledsoe Scores 30, Leads Bucks Past Suns in Return to PhoenixNovember 23, 2017
Eric Bledsoe enjoyed his return to Phoenix on Wednesday with some help from teammate Khris Middleton.
MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was out because of a sore knee, but the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Phoenix Suns for a 113-107 overtime win at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Middleton scored a game-high 40 points, while Bledsoe dropped 30 against his former team, helping the Bucks move to 9-8 on the 2017-18 season. The Suns dropped to 7-12 after Milwaukee ended their two-game winning streak.
Milwaukee appeared poised to come away with a win in regulation after a late three by Middleton, but Devin Booker tied things with a miracle three-pointer at the buzzer:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Devin Booker ties the game at the buzzer! #SunsVsBucks https://t.co/duHYHj7BHp2017-11-23 04:36:40
Dan Devine @YourManDevine
Devin Booker with some Christian Laettner s***, and it’s overtime in Phoenix.2017-11-23 04:33:55
Shane Young @YoungNBA
JESUS THAT SHOT BY BOOKER2017-11-23 04:34:18
Booker finished with a team-high 23 points, though the Suns couldn't keep their momentum in a low-scoring overtime.
Both teams went back and forth before DeAndre Liggins broke the 107 tie with 1:28 remaining:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Liggins for the lead!! #FearTheDeer https://t.co/VauDBeCPoa2017-11-23 04:45:33
Middleton was the star of the night, going 14-of-26 from the field to go along with his nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, but Bledsoe was the big story in his first game back in Phoenix.
The point guard spent four full seasons with the Suns, but he only played three games this year before tweeting, "I Dont wanna be here." After that, he remained inactive until the Suns traded him to the Bucks on Nov. 7.
He showed his old team what it was missing as he made seven assists and nabbed six rebounds and two steals to go with his 30 points, his highest total in seven games with Milwaukee.
It was a big night for the backcourt despite its playing with a short-handed lineup. Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel described the situation:
Matt Velazquez @Matt_Velazquez
Giannis says his right knee issue is the same thing he had this summer. Just trying to give it rest and be cautious. The plan is to be back for Saturday’s game. Bucks down Giannis, Delly, Teletovic and Henson for tonight vs Phoenix.2017-11-22 19:34:13
Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks got off to a hot start and stayed in front thanks to big plays from Middleton:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
😱😱😱 #FearTheDeer https://t.co/zgMyouqiyD2017-11-23 02:32:21
FOX Sports Wisconsin @fswisconsin
"Oh. My. Goodness. Khris Middleton!" Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/ncJwL16e5v https://t.co/SaSuFHfnyX2017-11-23 03:53:23
Middleton and Bledsoe combined for 35 points in what became a 54-44 halftime lead.
Scott Bordow of AZCentral described the problem for Phoenix in the first half:
scott bordow @sbordow
Big difference in half: Suns with 14 turnovers, Bucks with 4. And only four assists for Suns. Complete opposite of last three games2017-11-23 03:12:15
The Suns made their comeback by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, creating plenty of drama down the stretch. Greg Monroe, the other part of the Bledsoe trade, had 22 points and 15 rebounds to keep the home team competitive.
Middleton's three broke a 99-99 tie with under a minute remaining, but Booker's clutch shot created overtime. The Suns only scored two more points in the game, though, and fell to 4-8 on their home court.
Phoenix will have Thanksgiving off before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Bucks continue their road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, with stops in Sacramento and Portland still to come.