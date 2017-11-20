    Ben Gordon Arrested for Driving with Forged License Plate

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - MARCH 23: Ben Gordon #3 of the Texas Legends dribbles the ball against the Northern Arizona Suns on March 23, 2017 at Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/Getty Images

    Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Sunday in New York City for driving with a forged license plate.

    According to a police report obtained by the New York Post's Tina Moore and Daniel Prendergast, Gordon was arrested around 9 p.m. ET following a routine traffic stop. The officer ran Gordon's plate and found a different registration expiration date than the one shown on the vehicle.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

