Ben Gordon Arrested for Driving with Forged License Plate

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Sunday in New York City for driving with a forged license plate.

According to a police report obtained by the New York Post's Tina Moore and Daniel Prendergast, Gordon was arrested around 9 p.m. ET following a routine traffic stop. The officer ran Gordon's plate and found a different registration expiration date than the one shown on the vehicle.

