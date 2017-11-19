David Lee Retires from NBA After 12-Year Career

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star David Lee formally announced his retirement in an Instagram post featuring photos of a retirement celebration:

Lee, 34, last played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 12 seasons with five teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

