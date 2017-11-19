    David Lee Retires from NBA After 12-Year Career

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 30: Champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses with the Billie Jean King trophy and American professional basketball player David Lee after her victory against Venus Williams of the United States in the final of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global at Clifford Pier on October 30, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Former NBA All-Star David Lee formally announced his retirement in an Instagram post featuring photos of a retirement celebration:

    Lee, 34, last played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 12 seasons with five teams.  

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

