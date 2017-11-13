Allen Iverson to Return to BIG3 Next Season, Metta World Peace Joining League

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

While his first run in the BIG3 did not go as smoothly as anticipated, Allen Iverson will return to the three-on-three league for its second season.

The BIG3 announced Iverson will return for his second season as 3's Company coach after serving in the role during the league's inaugural campaign. Metta World Peace was also announced as a new player, joining Stephen Jackson as a co-captain of Killer 3's.



Twenty-five players from the first season have also signed up to be part of the next draft pool.

World Peace will be playing under his given name of Ron Artest. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year changed his name in 2011 as part of an effort to inspire young children and adults to come together. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2016-17 season and now serves as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers.

Iverson's return to the league is a bit of a surprise, especially given his mostly disappointing first season with 3's Company. By far the biggest name associated with the BIG3 from its outset, Iverson's playing time and output was minimal. He was also suspended for one game for no-showing a BIG3 game in Dallas.

Those issues, along with the fact Iverson was not named among the initial returning coaches and captains, led to a natural assumption he would not return next summer.

However, it appears whatever hurt feelings there were have been mended, and Iverson will lend his presence once again to the fledgling league.