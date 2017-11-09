    Jimmer Fredette Records 50 Points, 10 Rebounds and 9 Assists in China

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 2: Jimmer Fredette #32 of the Shanghai Sharks is greeted by the Houston Rockets during a preseason game on October 2, 2016 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bill Baptist/Getty Images

    Jimmer Fredette's second Chinese Basketball Association season is off to a rollicking start.

    In his fifth CBA game, the former BYU star posted 50 points and finished one assist shy of a triple-double. Sportando published the guard's full stat line from the Shanghai Sharks' victory over the Sichuan Jinqiang Blue Whales.

    Per RealGM, Fredette is averaging 38.6 points per game, third in the CBA behind Darius Adams and former Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger. He has already drained a league-high 34 threes after sinking half of his 20 attempts in his latest outburst.

    Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey chronicled Fredette's efficiently dominant early returns.

    Drafted 10th by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010, the 6'2" guard registered 6.0 points per game through five underwhelming NBA seasons. He signed with the Sharks after logging 18 minutes for the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks in 2015-16.

    Fredette left the Association with a single-game best of 24 points, notched on Feb. 12, 2014, for the Sacramento Kings. He also never had the opportunity to shoot 20 three-pointers in an NBA contest. 

    [Twitter]

