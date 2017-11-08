Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Unique Mark for Early Season Scoring and Efficiency

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Despite losing 124-119 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put on another impressive performance. The lengthy forward logged nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and piled on 40 points while shooting 16-for-21 from the floor.

Not only has he managed to score in tremendous volume, but he has done so with never-before-seen efficiency. Per NBA.com, Antetokounmpo is the first player in league history to have multiple 40-point games in which he has shot 70 percent or better from the field over a team's first 10 games of the season.

After 10 contests, Antetokounmpo, or the Greek Freak as he is more commonly known, is averaging a league-high 31.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He has recorded a double-double in half of said games and his marks for points and rebounds are the best of his career.

Despite this being his fifth season in the league, Antetokounmpo is just 22 years old. Since being drafted, he has improved his scoring by at least 4.2 points per game each season, and his rebounding and assist numbers have done nothing but climb as well.

With time on his side and consistent improvement since beginning his career, Giannis has been the driving force turning the Bucks into playoff hopefuls. In the process, he has become a legitimate candidate for the MVP award courtesy of his unique and dominant two-way play.

While Milwaukee has lost four consecutive games, bringing their record to 4-6 for the year, the Bucks are poised to improve. Antetokounmpo is joined by the likes of Khris Middleton and second-year standout Malcolm Brogdon and their recent acquisition of Eric Bledsoe shows the team is eager to contend now.

Antetokounmpo and company will look to get back in the win column when they hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs (7-4) on Friday night.