Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors: Suns, Bucks Finalizing Deal for PG

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are close to finalizing a deal that will send guard Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Tuesday.

Bledsoe has appeared in just three games for the Suns this season after the team sent him home due to a tweet he posted in October that said, "I don't wanna be here."

Per Wojnarowski and Lowe, the deal will send big man Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick to Phoenix in exchange for Bledsoe.

The 27-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season on the heels of his two best years in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Bledsoe averaged over 20 points per game in each of the two previous seasons, including a career-high 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per game last season.

The Suns have struggled to a 4-7 start, while the Bucks are just 4-5 despite MVP-level production from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo hasn't gotten much help, as only Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell are averaging double-digits points aside from him.

Bledsoe is a proven scorer, and he would give Milwaukee a dynamic backcourt alongside the reigning Rookie of the Year in Brogdon.

Monroe averaged 15 points per game or higher every season from 2011-12 to 2015-16, but his production dropped off last year.

The 2017-18 campaign has so far been by far the worst of his career with just 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Monroe would give the Suns another intriguing trade piece heading toward the deadline, however, while Milwaukee stands to be a far more dangerous offensive team in an Eastern Conference that may be wide-open with the Cleveland Cavaliers struggling.