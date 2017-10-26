Lonzo Ball Struggles Scoring, Deals 10 Assists as Lakers Beat John Wall, Wizards

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Say what you will about LaVar Ball, but he was right. Again.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a go-ahead three with 58 seconds remaining in overtime and Lonzo Ball had a hand in John Wall's face as he missed a game-tying jumper, helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 102-99 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Ball, who struggled once again with his shot, set up critical threes from Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope during the overtime period. He finished with six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Wall had 18 points and nine assists, but he had just one basket in the fourth quarter and overtime. His minus-14 plus-minus was the worst on Washington's roster.