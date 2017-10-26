Lonzo Ball Struggles Scoring, Deals 10 Assists as Lakers Beat John Wall, Wizards

Lonzo Ball Struggles Scoring, Deals 10 Assists as Lakers Beat John Wall, WizardsOctober 26, 2017
Say what you will about LaVar Ball, but he was right. Again.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a go-ahead three with 58 seconds remaining in overtime and Lonzo Ball had a hand in John Wall's face as he missed a game-tying jumper, helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 102-99 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Ball, who struggled once again with his shot, set up critical threes from Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope during the overtime period. He finished with six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Wall had 18 points and nine assists, but he had just one basket in the fourth quarter and overtime. His minus-14 plus-minus was the worst on Washington's roster.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.