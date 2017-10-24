Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman at his business in Mount Vernon, New York, on Saturday.

Citing a police report, The Journal News' Jonathan Bandler reported authorities were called to On Our Own—a sports rehabilitation and recovery clinic owned by Gordon—and witnessed a "distraught woman crying and shaking just inside the entrance" after the two had apparently gotten into an argument.

