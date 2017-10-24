    Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - MARCH 23: Ben Gordon #3 of the Texas Legends dribbles the ball up court against the Northern Arizona Suns on March 23, 2017 at Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/Getty Images

    Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman at his business in Mount Vernon, New York, on Saturday. 

    Citing a police report, The Journal NewsJonathan Bandler reported authorities were called to On Our Own—a sports rehabilitation and recovery clinic owned by Gordon—and witnessed a "distraught woman crying and shaking just inside the entrance" after the two had apparently gotten into an argument. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

