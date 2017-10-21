    Jimmy Butler Didn't Want Ricky Rubio in 'His Locker Room' After Win vs. Jazz

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler, right, tries to reach the ball as Utah Jazz's Ricky Rubio, of Spain, drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Ricky Rubio was welcomed back to Target Center on Friday night with a standing ovation, but one of the newest members of the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries following a heated Northwest Division battle.

    According to the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda, Butler told police not to let Rubio in "my locker room" following the Timberwolves' 100-97 win over the Utah Jazz. 

    Butler's reported comments may very well have been the product of in-game frustration with Rubio after the two got tangled up and exchanged words in the fourth quarter. Each player was subsequently assessed a technical foul.    

    "It was the NBA," Rubio said of his tussle with Butler, according to the Star Tribune's Patrick Reusse. "Everybody is trying to get a win. Whatever it takes to get that win … Everybody is trying to make a point."

    The Timberwolves got the last laugh—and their first win of the season—but Rubio shined statistically while Butler was uncharacteristically quiet in the scoring column. 

    In 33 minutes against his former club, Rubio posted 19 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.

    Butler, however, was limited to 13 points (5-of-14 shooting). That said, he did pile up five steals, seven boards and three dimes. 

    Those two won't have to wait long to go at it again, either, with their next matchup tabbed for Nov. 13 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. 

    Rubio and the Jazz will also make a return trip to Minnesota on April 1 in what figures to be a heated clash full of postseason implications. 

