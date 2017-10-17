LaVar Ball Reality Show 'Ball in the Family' Renewed for 2nd Season

LaVar Ball Reality Show 'Ball in the Family' Renewed for 2nd SeasonOctober 17, 2017
LaVar Ball is not disappearing from the spotlight anytime soon.
According to Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group, the reality show Ball in the Family has been renewed for a second season.
The show, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, has posted eight episodes so far on Facebook.
The show chronicles the life of Ball and his three basketball-playing sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.
According to the Facebook page, the first episode earned more than 22 million views, although none of the others have topped the two million mark.
Of course, the family's popularity is enormous considering none have played a minute in the NBA and only one of the sons has spent time in college basketball to this point.
Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 pick in the draft and is already one of the league's most high-profile athletes. LaMelo Ball is just 16 years old, but he is a 5-star recruit and made national headlines when LaVar announced he would take the youngster out of Chino Hills in order to homeschool him.
Working with the same production company that created Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Ball family seems poised to follow in its path.
