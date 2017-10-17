    LaVar Ball Reality Show 'Ball in the Family' Renewed for 2nd Season

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: LaVar Ball holds courd during The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    LaVar Ball is not disappearing from the spotlight anytime soon. 

    According to Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group, the reality show Ball in the Family has been renewed for a second season.

    The show, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, has posted eight episodes so far on Facebook.

    The show chronicles the life of Ball and his three basketball-playing sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

    According to the Facebook page, the first episode earned more than 22 million views, although none of the others have topped the two million mark.

    Of course, the family's popularity is enormous considering none have played a minute in the NBA and only one of the sons has spent time in college basketball to this point.

    Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 pick in the draft and is already one of the league's most high-profile athletes. LaMelo Ball is just 16 years old, but he is a 5-star recruit and made national headlines when LaVar announced he would take the youngster out of Chino Hills in order to homeschool him.

    Working with the same production company that created Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Ball family seems poised to follow in its path.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    10. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    11. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    12. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    13. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    14. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    15. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    16. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    17. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    18. Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year

    19. The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs

    20. 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers

    Right Arrow Icon

     

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Will Be Game-Time Decision vs. C's

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Calls Minutes Restriction Is 'F--king Bulls--t'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Power Rankings as the Season Starts

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LBJ, Kyrie Didn't Follow the Rules of the 1-2 Punch

      Ric Bucher
      via Bleacher Report