2018 NBA Draft: Luka Doncic and the Top 10 International Prospects

MB Media/Getty Images

NBA scouts will be heading to Spain all season for a chance to evaluate Slovenian star Luka Doncic. They'll also visit France, Germany, Serbia and even Iceland to check out other potential sleepers in the draft.

Outside of Doncic, there should still be a handful of international names, not including those playing college basketball, worthy of first-round consideration. More will look to establish themselves as second-round stash options.

There are always a few unpredictable breakout prospects abroad, but the following 10 could be early, priority targets for NBA teams to track.