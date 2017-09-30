Lakers, Timberwolves Will Each Lock Arms During Anthem Before Preseason Game

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The national anthem demonstrations that have taken place in the NFL will carry over to the NBA during the first night of preseason games.

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers will lock arms in a sign of unity during the national anthem in their game Saturday night.

"We stand together," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of his team locking arms with the staff, per Bill Oram of Southern California News Group. Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reported the news on Minnesota.

NFL players had been kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, but last weekend featured a mass response to President Donald Trump, who called for those who kneel to be fired. Teams responded with extensive protests, from more kneeling to locking arms to staying off the field during the opening ceremony.

The political discussion also extended to the NBA when Trump rescinded the offer for the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House. LeBron James then had some harsh words for the president during Monday's media day, via NBA TV.

Walton had said Monday he wasn't sure what his team would do, if anything, during the national anthem but promised to discuss it, via Oram.

"Individually they are allowed to think and say what they feel," he added.

With so many NBA players and coaches willing to discuss social issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see more noteworthy events of this sort in the coming days and weeks.