LaVar Ball Teases 'LaVar-Icci' Big Baller Brand Shoe, $1500 or Higher Price Tag

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LaVar Ball continues to find a way to top himself.

After developing shoes for his sons Lonzo and LaMelo as part of the Big Baller Brand, the father discussed a potential new design for himself Sunday.

Per TMZ Sports, Ball said his shoe will be called "The LaVar-iccis" and told fans to save their money because they will be "$1,500 or more."

Ball said in his online question-and-answer session that he would design the shoes themselves and "they gonna be baller-ized!"

The Big Baller Brand kicked off with the release of ZO2's for $495 each, which reportedly sold about 500 pairs in the first week, per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

The family followed it up with the Melo Ball 1's for $395, named for the youngest player in the family, 16-year-old LaMelo:

LiAngelo, headed to UCLA this season, is still waiting on his signature shoe.

In the meantime, the family patriarch appears set to unleash his own design despite being more than 20 years removed from his playing days.

While Lonzo Ball is a candidate for the NBA Rookie of the Year and LaMelo is a 5-star recruit, LaVar lost to Ice Cube in a shooting contest:

Still, his massive following could provide a chance to make some money with his new high-priced footwear.