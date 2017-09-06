The NBA Stints That Time Forgot

2 of 7

Length of Stay: Nine games

No, this wasn't Chris Webber's first go-round with the Golden State Warriors—the one that ended with a trade after the reigning Rookie of the Year had a falling out with head coach Don Nelson and threatened to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract. (Yes, Webber's rookie deal had an opt-out after the first year. The early '90s were a weird time.)

Instead, we're talking about C-Webb's second stint, which came at the very end of his career.

In 2007-08, the Dubs did their best to follow up the "We Believe" squad that upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round the previous spring. The 2006-07 club that snuck into the postseason and toppled the Mavs won just 42 games. The group Webber joined the next year actually won 48 games...but missed the playoffs entirely.

C-Webb had little to do with the bittersweet success, as he averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 assists in 14 minutes per game.

Things that Lasted Longer: The 2006-07 postseason run, which spanned 11 games.

What Came Next: Retirement.

Webber hung it up after bookending his career in Golden State. Though he returned to the Warriors with "pride and humility," Nelson wasn't quite as committed to the high road in welcoming Webber back.

Take this excerpt from the press conference that preceded Webber's reintroduction to Golden State, via Tim Kawakami, then of the San Jose Mercury News:

"Well, this isn't the only place that he's had problems. So I think he had to work his way through that. If I would've known, I would've gone a different direction—maybe just drafted where we were and not moved up (from third to first in the 1993 draft), you know, something like that. We might've got the same guy at 3. But at that particular time we were looking for one guy, one big guy, because we had all the other pieces. So that didn't work out. But would I have done anything different? Sure, I would've done it different, if I could've. I would've picked somebody else."

Vintage Nelson.