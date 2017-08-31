Highlights of LaVar Ball's Debut Episodes of 'Ball in the Family' Reality Show

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The first two episodes of LaVar Ball's Ball in the Family reality series debuted Thursday on Facebook to plenty of fanfare.

In the opening episode, viewers get a closer look at the Ball family as a whole. As most would have expected, there is plenty of fatherly boasting from LaVar regarding his sons Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo:

Lonzo was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, while LaMelo and LiAngelo are set to follow in his footsteps by playing at UCLA. LaVar said he believes all of his sons will play in the NBA one day.

LaVar has gained a reputation as something of a loudmouth, but Lonzo said during the first episode that the persona is by design: "Everything my dad does is definitely planned, so even if people think he's crazy, he knows what he's doing."

LaVar's father also mentioned that his son doesn't drink or smoke.

One of the most notable aspects of the first episode is the introduction of LaVar's wife, Tina.

Tina Ball hasn't been nearly as public as LaVar, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo. Much of that has to do with the fact that she suffered a massive stroke just prior to the 2017 NCAA tournament that resulted in paralysis of the right side of her body.

The episode featured Tina returning home after four months in the hospital, at which point LaVar said Tina will always be beautiful to him regardless of the effects of the stroke because he only sees her "one way."

In the latter part of the episode, the Ball family headed to New York for the 2017 NBA draft. LaVar said Lonzo is "chasing Michael Jordan" in terms of legacy, while LaMelo and LiAngelo are chasing their big brother due to the standard he has set. At the end of the episode, Lonzo is drafted by the Lakers, and while watching on television at home with her parents, Tina tears up during the big moment.

The second episode delves further into Tina's struggles and also takes a look at Lonzo's relationship with his girlfriend, Denise:

With Lonzo getting ready to move out of his old apartment and into a new place, LaVar told the Rookie of the Year hopeful that "L.A. is about to be yours."

LaVar also told his sons to focus on their journeys while he takes care of Tina and helps her bounce back from the stroke.

LiAngelo was moving into Lonzo's old apartment later in the episode when drama struck due to Lonzo leaving many of his belongings strewn about, including his clothes and shoes. Selfies of Lonzo and Denise also were taped to the wall above the bed. The producer told Lonzo and LaVar that Denise said Lonzo taped them, but Lonzo denied it.

In an update on Tina, her mother said she now has to carry a card through airports since titanium plates in her head will set off metal detectors.

LaVar then joked with her by saying, "I always said you had screws and nuts up there." LaVar also declined a speech therapist for Tina, as he and Tina's parents agreed they could help her far more effectively.

LaVar mentioned making another show about Tina's comeback and recovery and told her that she's going to become a star. He joked, "Then what? Goodbye, LaVar?" To which Tina responded, "Yes," resulting in laughter from LaVar and her parents.

Lonzo and Denise went on a date later in the episode, and Denise discussed her concerns about him being on the road with the Lakers and said she hoped he will be truthful with her.

When Lonzo got a steak, Denise offered to cut it for him. The producer asked them if that was a usual occurrence, and they said it happens on a daily basis.

Ball said he loved Denise when asked by the producer, and added, "I won't say that again, that's it."

The episode concludes with LaVar and Tina working on her speech therapy and making progress in her recovery.