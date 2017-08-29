NBA, NBPA to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced a joint $1 million donation Tuesday to help the ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area.

The league posted a statement about the situation on social media.

"Our thoughts are with the city of Houston and all of those affected by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey," the statement read. "The NBA and NBPA have jointly committed to donate $1 million to organizations including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, American Red Cross and other non-profit programs working in the Greater Houston area to bring relief to those impacted."

Brandon Griggs of CNN reported Tuesday that Hurricane Harvey had dropped an estimated 11 trillion gallons of rain in Texas since Friday leading to 56,000 calls to 911 in a 15-hour span in Houston. Approximately 30,000 people will need temporary shelter in wake of the storm.

Houston, which is home to the NBA's Rockets franchise, and its surrounding areas have been hit hardest by Harvey, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane and continued to drop massive amounts of rain, even as the winds eased.

On Monday, the Rockets released a statement confirming owner Leslie Alexander would provide a $4 million donation to help aid the city's relief plans.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the team said. "Leslie Alexander has contributed $4 million to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever. Please stay safe, Houston."

Meanwhile, JJ Watt of the NFL's Houston Texans has led a massive effort on social media that's led to $3.25 million in support, and counting as of Tuesday afternoon:

Collin Eaton of the Houston Chronicle noted the latest estimate from the Greater Houston Partnership and Moody's Analytics pegged the loss of economic activity and property damage at $50 billion.