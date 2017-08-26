Trilogy Defeat 3 Headed Monsters to Win Inaugural BIG3 League Championship

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Trilogy finished the inaugural BIG3 season a perfect 10-0, defeating 3 Headed Monsters 51-46 on Sunday to win the championship.

Trilogy overcame a 16-5 first-half deficit, going into halftime up 25-24. Kenyon Martin and Co. held off the 3 Headed Monsters from there, earning the first BIG3 title in league history.

