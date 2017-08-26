    Trilogy Defeat 3 Headed Monsters to Win Inaugural BIG3 League Championship

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Dion Glover #22 of Trilogy, goes up for a shot against Kwame Brown #54 of 3 Headed Monsters, during the BIG3 three on three basketball league championship game on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Trilogy finished the inaugural BIG3 season a perfect 10-0, defeating 3 Headed Monsters 51-46 on Sunday to win the championship.

    Trilogy overcame a 16-5 first-half deficit, going into halftime up 25-24. Kenyon Martin and Co. held off the 3 Headed Monsters from there, earning the first BIG3 title in league history.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

